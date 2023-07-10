Hundreds Remember Sgt. Heather Glenn At Her Funeral

TELL CITY, Ind. — Hundreds gather inside Tell City High School on Monday to celebrate the life of Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Glenn was shot and killed on the job early last week outside Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City while trying to confront a suspect who was also killed in the confrontation. Glenn had been with the force for more than 20 years in Tell City.

“I know many of you know Heather primarily as a police officer, and she was, but she was also so many things to so many people,” said the pastor presiding over the funeral, who also touched on Glenn’s love for animals.

“There were two dogs, somehow, that got into the school today,” he added. “One of our friends say ‘That’s Heather calling them’.”

Tell City police chief Derrick Lawalin recalled having watched Glenn grow up with a love for law enforcement alongside her father, who was also a veteran of the Tell City police force. He also admired her courage to overcome adversity.

“As Heather embarked on her career in law enforcement, she faced the adversity of being a female in what was historically a male-dominated profession,” Lawalin said. “Not only did Heather conquer these adversities, but she also inspired young women to join the profession as she served as a role model.”

Glenn will be buried today at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City. Flags are at half-staff throughout Perry County by order of Gov. Eric Holcomb.