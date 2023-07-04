Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested for his connection to a road rage shooting that left another man seriously injured Thursday evening.

There have not been any updates on the man’s condition as of Monday night.

19-year-old Ladon Jenkins is facing felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, a release from the Indiana State Police says.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, state troopers were sent to a report of a person shot inside a vehicle near I-65 and Southport Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believed that the shooting began as a road rage incident, with Jenkins pulling alongside the man’s silver Honda and firing multiple shots into the car. They say Jenkins fled the scene before police arrived.

Jenkins was being held in the Marion County jail without bond. Online court documents say he is also being charged with criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent.