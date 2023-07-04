Indy Metro Police Investigating Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Arnolda Avenue around 4 a.m., where they found a man with “traumatic injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, IMPD is investigating the man’s death as a homicide.
At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident. That being said, one person was interviewed, though police did not provide further details.
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Contact:
Detective Christopher Winter
Phone: 317-327-3475
Email: Christopher.Winter@indy.gov
