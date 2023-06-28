Dead Octopus Found on Toilet in Columbus Park

COLUMBUS, Ind.–A dead octopus was found at a park bathroom in Columbus last week.
The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department says the octopus was found by members of the Mill Race Park staff when they went into the bathroom to give it their first cleaning of the day.
It was dead when the staff members got there, but the department does not know how it got there.
