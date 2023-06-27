Speaker Kevin McCarthy Could Impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy could impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland over the weaponization of the Department of Justice.

Two IRS whistleblowers have testified before congress that the DOJ’s decisions in their Hunter Biden Probe were “influenced by politics.”

McCarthy wrote, “If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley Jr., who oversaw the Hunter Biden investigation, had testified to the Ways and Means Committee that he was told that U.S. Attorney David Weiss attempted to bring charges against Hunter Biden earlier on in the investigation in other districts, but was denied by DOJ leadership. Shapley also testified Weiss requested special counsel privileges and was denied by Garland.

Tony Katz is out today. To hear Craig Collins’s thoughts on the potential impeachment of General Attorney Graland, click the link below.