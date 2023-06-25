“This is not how we’re going to live” – Mayor Hogsett Talks Fatal Shootings, Guns & Problem Property Owners

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting in Broad Ripple early Sunday morning left at least three people dead. The chief of police and mayor of Indianapolis are tired of the violence.

“It just seems like we’re here too often,” said Indianapolis Metro Police Chief Randal Taylor in a Sunday press conference, “I’ve said before that I feel there is an emotional immaturity that exists. We don’t know what all happen in this particular incident, but I can guarantee you it’s going to boil down to someone didn’t like the way someone looked at someone or didn’t like what they said to them, or something silly like that, that cost at least two people their lives.”

The shooting happened around 2 o’clock in the morning near the area of Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues, near Kilroy’s.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says violence in the Circle City, especially in Broad Ripple, comes down to two main factors: guns, and bad business owners who don’t take care of their property.

“We’ve [public safety officials] begun the process of identifying problem properties throughout the Broad Ripple area,” said Mayor Hogsett during Sunday’s press conference, “that have consistently been shown to foster the kind of violence that we saw last night.”

Hogsett says there will be “Gun Free Zone” permits requested for the Broad Ripple area. If the permit request, which Hogsett called reasonable, is granted, then it will take effect next weekend. He once again criticized gun laws in Indiana, especially the state’s permit-less carry law.

As for those Broad Ripple property owners, Hogsett says he’s working with IMPD and the Broad Ripple Village Association to keep them in check.

“We will use the full force of law to hold you accountable. This is not how we’re going to live,” said Hogsett.

“We know several witnesses were present,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams, “and we’re pleading with them to come forward and help detectives understand better what occurred.”

You can listen to Mayor Hogsett’s full comments on the Broad Ripple shooting below: