ISP: Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Delaware County deputy shot a 19-year-old suspect Friday evening.
Officers say they saw Tarron Conwell on Mock Avenue, but when they tried to take him into custody, he ran and fired at them. In response, Deputy Carter Smithson with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office shot Conwell.
The teenager was then taken to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Methodist in Indianapolis. He was last known to be in stable condition, and no officers were hurt.
At this time, it is not entirely clear why Conwell was wanted by officers. So far, State Police have only said that he was wanted in Madison County, and that he was “wanted for questioning for an unrelated case.”
