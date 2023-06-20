Teenager Shot Outside Indy Church, Two Other Teenagers Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is stable at an Indianapolis hospital and two other teenagers are in custody after a shooting Monday night outside a church on the city’s northwest side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:55 p.m. Monday to a fight involving juveniles at Northwestway Park.

IMPD Lt. Larry Stargel says officers arrived to find the injured teenager nearby in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church along 62nd Street. The teenager was taken to Ascension St. Vincent.

“There was a gathering for the juveniles over here, just congregating together, and one thing led to another, which involved guns, which is something we don’t understand why juveniles were over here with guns causing this kind of violence that we’re trying to tamp down on,” Stargel said.

The two other teenagers suspected of firing the shots fled in a car before police arrived. They were both found at the Penn Station East Coast Subs and McDonald’s restaurants at 57th Street and Georgetown Road. IMPD officers also found a gun at the McDonald’s.