Donald Trump Town Hall On Fox News

Published on June 2, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump took part in a primetime Town Hall event with Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday night.

“If you would just tone it down a hair, stop some of the name calling,” Hannity said as the crowd began to ring out in a chorus of jeers. The host quickly pointed out that the comments were from pundits who said the actions could help Trump “pick up swing voters” in his bid to reclaim the White House during the 2024 Presidential Election.

The former President, unfazed by the suggestion, replied, “I came into office and from the day I got in I was under siege by people that had been in Washington for many years.” He continued, ” If I wasn’t tough, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

As Tony noted President Trump’s toughness isn’t in question, it is a matter of picking the right battle(s) versus picking “every battle”.

During the Town Hall many things were said, including an assertion that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may not be able to maintain his position as the second choice for Republican voters and that you can’t get angry with the press. The comments drew laughs from the crowd.

Tony felt the comments wouldn’t actually connect with voters, but Trump’s comments about not liking the term “woke”, not wanting to use it and that people don’t know what it is earlier in the day could connect. However, Trump then turned back to talking about being woke, including in our military, during the town hall.

These were examples of what Tony called “unforced errors” by the former President.

 

To hear Tony’s full thoughts click the link below.

 

 

