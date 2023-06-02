Do not Normalize Pedophiles

On Twitter Thursday there was a post that read, “Understanding resilience strategies among minor-attracted individuals.” So, pedophiles.

Why are people changing language to ensure that they do not offend pedophiles? The attempt to normalize pedophilia in our society is a real thing. This is happening. Allyson Walker, shown in the photo above, has been talking about this for over a year and a half.

In November of 2021, Walker was the subject of an article written by the New York Post titled, “Virginia prof under fire after saying sexual attraction to children isn’t always Immoral.”

There is a part of the article where Walker is quoted saying, “We have a tendency to want to categorize people with these attractions as evil or morally corrupt,” Walker continued. “But when we’re talking about non-offending MAPs, these are people who have an attraction they didn’t ask for.”

The argument is based on the idea that people cannot control who they are and are not attracted to. She thinks there is nothing wrong with adults being attracted to children, as long as they do not act on these desires.

It does not matter. If your fetish is children, then you are weird. They are children. What is wrong with you?

We need to protect children. If someone has an attraction to children, then they should be kept far away from children. Their desires should not be normalized.

Why are we going after the kids?

