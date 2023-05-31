Alabama Expands its Ban on Trans Athletes to College

Give the state of Alabama a standing ovation. Who would have thought we would have to give out standing ovations for common sense.

Alabama has expanded its ban on trans athletes to the college level. It is one of 20 states to have restrictions on transgender athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level, or both.

Alabama governor, Kay Ivey, said this about the bill passing, “Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple.”

People are obviously upset by this, because people get upset about everything. Supporters of the bill are pointing out the obvious fact that trans women have a physical advantage over biological women. Meanwhile, opposers of the bill are saying that it opponents say it is shaming transgender people and is rooted in discrimination.

Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey is the Alabama state director of the Human Rights Campaign. He is a trans woman, and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ people. He said the legislation is part of a “systematic attack against LGBTQ+ people” in Alabama and elsewhere.

This statement is nonsense. This bill is not an attack on the LGBTQ+ community. This bill is preventing an attack on women’s sports. If men are allowed to play women’s sports, then women should hang up their cleats now.

Biological males have an athletic advantage over women. It is a fact. You could take the best woman in the world in any sport, have them play an average man in the sport, and they will lose.

Take the incident with the Williams sisters. Two of the greatest female tennis players to ever pick up a racket.

In 1998 they both played Karsten Braasch, a male tennis player who was ranked outside of the top 200 at the time.

Serena Williams played him first and lost the match six games to one. Then, Venus Williams stepped onto the court and lost six games to two.

Women simply are not as athletically gifted as men. It is a fact, and it is important to keep men out of women’s sports to ensure that women can continue to play the sports they love.

