Upcoming Weekend Events Around the Hoosier State

STATEWIDE — With temperatures climbing as we head into summer, the Hoosier state is gearing up for a variety of community activities.

It may seem surprising that this will be the first weekend in June, but alas, we are about six months into 2023. This means that festival season is nearly in full swing.

Continue reading if you would like to learn more about upcoming events around the state.

Boone County Summerfest – Lebanon, Indiana

When: Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square – Downtown

What: This free event is a way for the community to celebrate summer. You and your family members can enjoy live music, grab food and drinks, check out local vendors, and more.

Click here and here for more information.

Rosedale Strawberry Festival – Rosedale, Indiana

When: Friday starting at 5 p.m., Saturday starting at 9 a.m., and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Rosedale

What: Open to Hoosiers of all ages, the Strawberry Festival features food and drinks, local awards and pageants, live music, and lots of strawberries and strawberry-themed desserts.

Click here for more information.

Earth Day Indiana Festival – Indianapolis, Indiana

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park

What: At the Earth Day Indiana Festival, you can experience live performances, food, a beer garden, and more. According to the website, this event is intended to help “promote environmental protection, conservation of natural resources, and sustainable living.”

Click here for more information.

Krashin’ 4 Kids – Grandview, Indiana

When: Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

Where: Spencer County Fairgrounds

What: This demolition derby benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children by raising money for the organization’s transportation fund. There will be food and other enticements for all ages to enjoy, as well as balloon animals and more for kids.

Click here for more information.

Arab Fest – Fort Wayne, Indiana

When: Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Headwaters Park

What: Arab Fest honors Arab culture through food, drinks, vendors, performances, and more.

Click here for more information.

Village Art Fair – Winona Lake, Indiana

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Village at Winona

What: Here, more than 70 artists sell their products. You can also enjoy food and live music, and there will be activities just for the kids as well.

Click here for more information.