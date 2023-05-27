FBI Still Looking for Killer, Raises Reward

*Warning: This story could be disturbing for some readers.*

HAMMOND, Ind. — After 18 years of effort, the FBI has still not found many answers regarding the 2005 murder of a Hoosier teenager. So, they are doubling the reward for information that could solve this crime.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering $20,000 for information about Alexandra Anaya.

Anaya was just 13 years old when she went missing from her Hammond home in 2005. Days later, only her torso was found in the Little Calumet River; to this day, the rest of her remains have not been located.

The girl’s family is still hoping for justice. If you know anything about this, please call the FBI to report a tip, or do so online at tips.FBI.gov.