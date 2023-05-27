Listen Live
Funeral Service Scheduled for Fallen Firefighter

Published on May 27, 2023

Image of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security / Indiana Department of Homeland Security

MONROE, Ind. — The funeral service has been scheduled for the Farmland Volunteer firefighter who died earlier this week.

29-year-old Kyle Osgood and 19-year-old Zachary Lee had been responding to a call about a barn fire, when the truck Osgood was driving crashed.  He died at the scene, and Lee was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The viewing for the 29-year-old will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monroe Central High School, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.  His funeral service, which will also be held at the school, will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Osgood was the Assistant Chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department.

Indiana State Police think he was rounding a curve when he lost control of the tanker, which went off the road and rolled.  Both he and Lee were thrown from the truck.

