Volunteer Firefighter Killed in Crash Thursday

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – One volunteer firefighter has died, and another is injured, after they crashed while responding to a barn fire.

29-year-old Kyle Osgood – who was driving the fire truck at the time – did not survive. Osgood was the Assistant Chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, and his family had long been connected to the Department as well.

The other man in the vehicle at the time, 19-year-old Zachary Lee, was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Indiana State Police were called near County Road 1000 West and County Road 500 North around 7 a.m. Thursday. There, they found the truck on the side of the road.

At this time, officers think Osgood was rounding a curve when he lost control of the tanker, which went off the road and rolled. Both he and Lee were thrown from the truck.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the two became trapped underneath the vehicle.

The Assistant Chief was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lee was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he had surgery Thursday afternoon.

State Police are still investigating.