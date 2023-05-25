Indiana Woman Dies During Trip to the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A Hoosier woman has died after something went wrong during her hike in the Grand Canyon.

At this time, the National Park Service thinks the woman was trying to take the Bright Angel Trail to the Colorado River and back, all in one day.

The 36-year-old woman from Westfield has not yet been identified. She was found on May 14th, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner is now helping look into her cause of death.

While it is not clear if weather played a role here, park rangers are discouraging one-day hikes like this one. They are also urging hikers to be aware of the weather, namely the summer heat.

To stay safe, they recommend NOT hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on hot summer days, especially as a lack of available staff members could slow emergency response times.

If you intend to hike in the near future, make sure you stay hydrated, bring sunscreen, and monitor how you are feeling throughout the day.

It would also be wise to tell a friend or family member where you plan to spend the day, just as an extra precaution. Find other safety tips here.