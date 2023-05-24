JMV Breaks Down How Graham Rahal Replaces Stefan Wilson in the Indy 500

Stefan Wilson was injured on the first day of Indy 500 practice after qualifying. After it was revealed that Wilson broke a vertebra, the hunt was on for a replacement. The Dreyer Reinbold team didn’t have to look far. Instead of former drivers like Sage Karam or JR Hildebrand, DRR brought Graham Rahal back from the 500 dead! Rahal, who failed to qualify with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, will join DRR and Cusick Motorsports for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500!

How did the deal happen? And what are Rahal’s chances?

Sports guru ‘JMV’ from 93.5/107.5 The Fan breaks it down with Tony Katz on his Rumble.