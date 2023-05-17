UPDATE: 10-Year-Old Child Found Safe

Original post from IMPD:
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help locating 10-year-old Brayan Zelaya.
Zelaya is described as 4’6″, 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Zelaya was last seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the 8600 block of Montery Rd. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a white Addidas hooded sweatshirt. Zelaya ran away from school and has not been seen since.
If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).
