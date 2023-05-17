Fishers Police: Man Arrested for Intimidation

FISHERS, Ind. — Police have arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at a driver while crossing the road.

Officers were called near Watercrest Drive and Cumberland Road Sunday, where a driver told police that a shirtless man had pointed a gun at him. After using a drone to look for the suspect, they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Joseph.

Fishers Police believe Joseph was heading into the Watercrest Neighborhood when the driver approached. They think that, instead of hurrying across the road, he stopped, pointed an unloaded gun, and then kept walking.

The 21-year-old was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with crimes including Intimidation, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct.