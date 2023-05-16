Congressman Jim Banks on Durham Report

WASHINGTON — After four years of waiting, Special Counsel John Durham released his report Monday into the FBI’s investigation of possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The 306-page report claims that the FBI was too quick to go into the investigation, had too little information to work with, and operated through a “confirmation bias”.

“Too little too late by . . . the Durham report, but it does provide some serious findings and conclusions that we have a moral obligation to act upon.” said Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks to WIBC’s Tony Katz.

When asked on what congress will do for accountability of the FBI in light of the report, Banks said, “Republicans aren’t going to dismiss it. It’s not going to go away. We are going to continue to press the issue and do everything we can to uproot this type of abuse and politicization within the Department of Justice.”

Durham was appointed to the role of Special Counsel for this investigation in 2019 by William Barr. Over the years, Durham brought three criminal charges that resulted in only one guilty plea, the other two were acquitted.

Next week, Durham will testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee.