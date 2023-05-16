Day 1 Of Indy 500 Practice Washed Out

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Mother nature was a little too fickle for the 34 drivers trying to make the field for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Tuesday was due to be the opening day of practice for the race, but light yet persistent rain showers were enough to shut down practice entirely.

With the lost day, drivers will have to put in even more work to prepare their cars for the race on Wednesday, which has a more favorable forecast in store.

On Wednesday, the day will begin with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. At that time all cars will be given what is known as an “install period” to make sure their cars are working properly and to dial in timing and scoring.

At 10:15, RC Enerson will have the track to himself in order to complete his rookie orientation program. He will have until Noon to do so.

At 12:00 p.m. the full field will be allowed to begin practice and run until 6:00 p.m.