White County Deputy Suspended After Ignoring School Bus Stop Sign

MONON, Ind. – A White County Sheriff’s Deputy has been suspended after being caught on camera driving past a school bus while its stop arm was displayed.

The deputy was caught by another deputy who was following the bus looking for stop arm violators.

“I got a call from one of our sergeants who was monitoring school bus stop arm violations at the time that witnessed it, and immediately informed me,” said White County Sheriff Bill Brooks in an interview with WISH-TV.

Brooks said his deputy saw the bus, but didn’t have an explanation for why he didn’t stop.

Brooks suspended the deputy and turned the case over to the prosecutor who turned it over to a special prosecutor. That’s who will decide whether or not to charge the deputy.

Brooks did not ID the deputy’s name, but told WISH-TV the violation could result in a 90 day suspension of his driver’s license and a $10,000 fine.