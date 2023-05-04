Former Fort Wayne Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former teacher in Fort Wayne has been charged for having sexually inappropriate relationships with female students.

Police think 33-year-old Jordan Miller, a former teacher at Bishop Luers High School, had sexual relationships with at least three girls while they were high school students.

One woman says she and Miller first had sex when she was just 17. Another woman says she and Miller first began messaging when she was a junior in high school.

A third woman also admits to having an inappropriate relationship with Miller. She says she was 18 when it began, and that he had written a paper for her in exchange for “sexual favors.”

However, he tells police that the women were 18 and had already graduated when things became romantic. He also claims he only had relationships with two of the three women who have come forward.

He has been charged with two counts of Child Seduction.