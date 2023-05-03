Police: Man Killed in Crash While on Lawn Mower in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.–A man was killed while on his lawn mower in Madison County Wednesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 236 at around 1:30 near South Scatterfield Road. They believe a woman was driving a van eastbound on State Road 236 when she hit a man who was driving a lawn mower.

Police don’t think the lights on the lawn mower were on at the time of the crash.

After the collision, investigators say the van and the lawn mower burst into flames. Both of them were on fire when deputies got there.

They have identified the man who died as 56-year-old Bradley Swigeart of Middletown.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Anderson where she was treated and released. A toxicology report is pending.