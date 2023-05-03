Listen Live
Local News

Police: Man Killed in Crash While on Lawn Mower in Madison County

Published on May 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.–A man was killed while on his lawn mower in Madison County Wednesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 236 at around 1:30 near South Scatterfield Road. They believe a woman was driving a van eastbound on State Road 236 when she hit a man who was driving a lawn mower.

Police don’t think the lights on the lawn mower were on at the time of the crash.

After the collision, investigators say the van and the lawn mower burst into flames. Both of them were on fire when deputies got there.

They have identified the man who died as 56-year-old Bradley Swigeart of Middletown.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Anderson where she was treated and released. A toxicology report is pending.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close