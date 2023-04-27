Opinion About Hemp Products from Indiana AG Has CBD Business Owners Concerned

BROWNSBURG, Ind.–Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a 14-page opinion that could put the cannabidiol (CBD) industry in jeopardy.

Hemp-derived products are supposed to be protected by the Agriculture Improvement Act that was approved by former President Donald Trump in 2018, but Rokita’s opinion issued this week says “AIA doesn’t preempt state law in the regulation of hemp.”

In that opinion, Rokita also says most of the products on the market are at “least partially – if not fully – synthetically derived.”

Paul Cruzan and his wife own and operate Blue River Pharmacy in Brownsburg and they have been selling CBD products for at least six years.

“CBD isn’t addictive and it really helps people as an anti-inflammatory, for sleep, anxiety, seizures, and things like that. It’s a natural product. It doesn’t have the side effect that other medications have. I’m very concerned about Rokita trying to push this,” said Cruzan.

Hemp typically has lower concentrations of total THC and may have higher concentrations of CBD, which potentially mitigates the psychoactive effects of THC. Hemp is used for medicinal or industrial reasons.

Cruzan says he’s been taking CBD for about 8 years.

“I had restless leg syndrome and it’s gone. It took care of that. It helps a lot of people sleep better with no side effects,” said Cruzan.

Cruzan says he keeps most of the products behind the counter so they can educate new customers on how the products work. Delta 8, 9, or 10 THC products are listed as controlled substances in Indiana. Cruzan says he doesn’t sell those and only sells products that are used for medicinal purposes.

Several years ago, CBD products in Indiana were removed from the shelves of retailers, but then quickly put back up. The Midwest Hemp Council says they are working to clarify current laws and compare it with Rokita’s opinion.