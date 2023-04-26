Five Brownsburg School Staffers Face Criminal Charges for Abuse of Special Needs Student

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Five staffers at an elementary school in Hendricks County are facing criminal charges for abusing a special needs student.

Court documents say Sara Seymour, 27, and Debra Kanipe, 63, two staffers at Brown Elementary School, were standing with a seven-year-old special needs student at lunch back in February. The student got sick, and both Seymour and Kanipe told him that if he vomited, he would have to eat it.

The student did get sick and was handed a lunch tray. He threw up on the tray, and was then handed a spoon by Kanipe, say court docs. They, along with three other staffers, watched as the boy ate some of the vomit and cleaned up the rest with paper towels.

The other three staffers involved are Julie Taylor, 48, Kristen Mitchell, 38, and Megan King, 24. No one reported the incident to the school.

Brownsburg Police found out about the situation around two months later. Video of the whole incident was obtained.

Seymour and Kanipe are in the process of being fired, says Brownsburg Schools. The other three are on administrative leave.

All five now face criminal charges in Hendricks County.