Police: Child Remains Found in Morgan County

Published on April 21, 2023

An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana on SEPTEMBER 30, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The remains of a child have been found in Morgan County, but there’s still plenty police are trying to find out.

That includes the child’s name and age. Indianapolis Metro Police are taking the lead on the case, working alongside Indiana State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office is working on finding out who this child is, and what happened to them. It’s also unclear what kind of investigation police were conducting at the time, which led to the discovery of the child’s body.

This story will be updated.

