AI Biden LOVES The Hammer & Nigel Show!

Published on April 13, 2023

Artificial Intelligence has really advanced our modern technology. Any person can take a clip of someone speaking and generate it to have the person say whatever they like. It’s impressive, realistic, and downright frightening.

A friend of the show has sent us EXCLUSIVE audio of the President talking about a little accident he had at the Vatican recently. We also learn he’s a big Hammer and Nigel fan!

Get ready BAL and take a listen to AI Biden:

Editorial - Weird/Viral News

