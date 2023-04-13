A delicious dish loved across the world but in Indiana this is the craziest.

Pizza is a popular dish loved by millions of people across the world. With its origins in Italy, pizza has become a global phenomenon with numerous variations and toppings. From thin crust to deep-dish, they have become a staple food in many households and restaurants. Furthermore, Cheapism has created a list of the craziest pizza’s in every state.

Indiana’s Craziest Pizza: Hangover Pizza at Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

According to Cheapism, Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza in Indianapolis is known for serving some of the craziest pizzas in Indiana. Among their unique pies, the Hangover stands out. This one is only available on Saturdays and Sundays, and we think you can guess why. The Hangover Pizza comes in two different varieties – The Denver and The Farmhouse.

The Denver: A Meat Lover’s Dream

The Denver is loaded with a variety of meats and toppings that will leave any meat lover drooling. The pizza is topped with chorizo sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, red onion, green pepper, and cheddar. The combination of spicy chorizo, salty ham, and tangy cheddar cheese creates a perfect balance of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. The scrambled eggs add a touch of creaminess to the pizza, making it even more delicious.

The Farmhouse: The Ultimate Breakfast Pizza

The Farmhouse is another version of the Hangover Pizza, but it is even more loaded with toppings. For instance, this pizza has the same chorizo sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese, but it also includes chicken and bacon. The combination of crispy bacon and juicy chicken with the creamy gravy and eggs is a match made in heaven. As a result, The Farmhouse Pizza is the ultimate breakfast pizza that will leave you feeling satisfied and ready to take on the day.

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most loved dishes across the world, and with so many variations and toppings, it’s easy to see why. With locations in Irvington, Greenwood and Lawrence, Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza has taken pies to a whole new level.