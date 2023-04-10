Sue Ellspermann on how Higher Education is Changing

Sue Ellspermann joined Tony Katz today to start “Ivy Tech Week” to discuss how higher education is changing.

Sue Ellspermann is the president at Ivy Tech. She was selected in May of 2016 to be the new President of Ivy Tech. Before becoming the President of Ivy Tech, she most recently served as Indiana’s 50th Lieutenant Governor from 2013 until March 2016

Ivy Tech is one of the top community colleges in the state of Indiana. They offer two-year degrees, and the ability to set students up to transfer to four-year schools.

Higher education is changing rapidly. A four-year degree from a college is not the only way for young people to set up their futures anymore.

“The world of higher education is changing and what I’m proud about is Ivy Tech is really on the front of that to provide exactly what Hoosiers need.”

To hear more from the interview, click the link below.