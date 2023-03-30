Listen Live
Body Pulled from Car in Brownsburg

Published on March 30, 2023

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Divers removed a dead body from a partially submerged car Wednesday evening.

Someone called to report a car that was sitting in a pond near Pit Road and I-74.  When first responders arrived, they found a red car in the water.

Divers went in and got the body.  At this time, the body has not been identified.

Police are now investigating and are trying to find out if anyone saw the car going into the water.

