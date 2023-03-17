Chicago reporter tells Lori Lightfoot to get the hell out

A Chicago reporter who filed a lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot for allegedly silencing him by pulling his city press credentials had some words for her at a city council meeting on Wednesday.

“You shut down our schools, you shut down the churches, you shut down the businesses. You did the one thing I thought could never happen. As somebody who was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city of Chicago brought down so low,” reporter William Kelly slammed Lightfoot.

“I hope that, after today’s city council meeting, you will pack your suitcase and get the hell out of my city.”

Lightfoot, a Democrat who was elected in 2019, lost a re-election bid last month.

The one-term mayor has also been heavily criticized for spiking crime in Chicago during her tenure, with city’s homicide rate spiking by 40% since she took office.