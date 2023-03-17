Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

Chicago reporter tells Lori Lightfoot to get the hell out

Published on March 17, 2023

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at Wrigley Field on April 16, 2020 in Chicago Illinois. Wrigley Field has been converted to a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in cooperation with the Lakeville Food Pantry to support ongoing relief efforts underway in the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A Chicago reporter who filed a lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot for allegedly silencing him by pulling his city press credentials had some words for her at a city council meeting on Wednesday.

“You shut down our schools, you shut down the churches, you shut down the businesses. You did the one thing I thought could never happen. As somebody who was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city of Chicago brought down so low,” reporter William Kelly slammed Lightfoot.

Related Stories

“I hope that, after today’s city council meeting, you will pack your suitcase and get the hell out of my city.”

Lightfoot, a Democrat who was elected in 2019, lost a re-election bid last month.

The one-term mayor has also been heavily criticized for spiking crime in Chicago during her tenure, with city’s homicide rate spiking by 40% since she took office.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close