Owner of New Albany Nightclub Arrested on Felony Charges

NEW ALBANY, Ind.– Donald R. Scott, owner of Red Ink, Incorporated, doing business as The Rustic Frog nightclub, was arrested on Thursday, March 16, 2023, following an investigation. The investigation alleges that Scott engaged in corrupt business practices and failed to pay Indiana sales tax totaling $132,542 over a three-year period from 2020 through 2022. Consequently, the detective requested an arrest warrant through the Floyd County Superior Court, and Scott was arrested without incident.

Scott faces multiple charges, including Corrupt Business Practices – Level 5 Felony, Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony, Money Laundering – Level 6 Felony (2 counts), Theft – Level 5 Felony, Theft – Level 6 Felony (2 counts), and Failure to Remit Taxes – Level 6 Felony (3 counts). He is currently incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

It is unclear what will happen to the Rustic Frog nightclub now that its owner is facing serious legal consequences.

At this time, the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Floyd County Superior Court have not released any further information about the case. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.