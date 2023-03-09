Braun More Confident About Bill To Declassify White House COVID Docs

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House committee has approved its version of a bill passed by the full Senate that would declassify any information the federal government may be keeping under wraps about the COVID pandemic.

The House Intelligence Committee approved the bill on Tuesday. The bill’s intent is to force the White House to release what it knows about the origins of COVID to the public, including any information on a possible leak of the virus from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Braun is now more confident than ever that his bill will pass in the House.

“Steve Scalise (House Majority Whip) and I spoke last week, that’s going to happen in the House,” Braun told Fox News. “The cat is going to be out of the bag here soon.”

Adding to his confidence are the House subcommittee hearings that were held on Wednesday questioning experts about what they know about the origins of COVID. Many of those experts said there is standing to believe the virus originated from the Wuhan lab.

“In my observation around here when you start to hear chatter, like from the FBI, that there is something to it. Now the healthcare experts are weighing in. That means there must be something there,” Braun said.

Once the bill is approved by House lawmakers then it is up to whether or not the president will sign the bill into law. It is widely speculated that President Biden will not sign the bill.

“You’re going to get a bipartisan message to do it from both the Senate and the House,” said Braun. “The burden will be on the administration. We’ll see what happens.”