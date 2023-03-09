Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Police believe an argument led to a shooting in a Greenwood strip mall.

They were called to the strip mall on County Line Road, near Emerson Avenue, just after 9 pm Wednesday. That’s not far from the I-65 interchange.

When police got there, they say they found a man shot in the parking lot of the Ale Emporium restaurant in the Emerson Pointe shopping center. Witnesses told police that two men were in an argument and one of them shot the other one.

The Greenwood Police Department says the suspect drove away from the scene in a black SUV.

The victim is alive and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are now reviewing security footage from the area and interviewing witnesses to try and determine a suspect.

“We have a lot of technology that help us track down people and vehicles. Hopefully that technology works and we can locate our suspect,” said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.