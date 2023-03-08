IMPD: Man Killed in Shooting Outside Howe High School on East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed Tuesday night just outside of Thomas Carr Howe Community High School on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says the man was found shot on Julian Avenue at around 8:15. That is near the intersection of East Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

“Officers responded to the scene in minutes and discovered that the male had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That man was transferred to an area hospital,” said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young.

The man later died at the hospital.

IMPD says they are speaking to a person of interest and other witnesses to find the shooter.

“There were several witnesses that stayed on scene and I applaud those witnesses for doing so,” said Young.

There was a basketball game going on inside the school at the time of the shooting, but no one inside was hurt. Everyone that was in the building got out safely.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers.