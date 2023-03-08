Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is Being Proposed Again

For the third time, Representative Greg Steube is proposing the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.” The bill is designed to keep transgender females out of women sports.
The bill could get voted through this time since the House is now controlled by the Republican Party. The last two times the bill was proposed by Representative Steube the House was controlled by Democrats.
This has been a hot button topic for the past few years. Since 2020 eighteen states have passed laws that bar transgender females to play women sports. Four of those states have preliminary injunctions not allowing the law to go into effect. Indiana, Idaho, Utah, and West Virginia are the four.
They will vote on the bill on Wednesday.
