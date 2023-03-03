Listen Live
ISP Looking Into Death of Rush County Inmate

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Rush County Jail early Friday morning.

A female inmate – later identified as 45-year-old Michele Britt – was found unresponsive around 1 a.m.  Efforts to save her were not successful, and she was unfortunately pronounced dead by the Rush County Coroner.

Police have not yet provided any possible reasons for her death.  They simply say “the investigation is ongoing.”

