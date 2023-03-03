ISP Looking Into Death of Rush County Inmate

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Rush County Jail early Friday morning.
A female inmate – later identified as 45-year-old Michele Britt – was found unresponsive around 1 a.m. Efforts to save her were not successful, and she was unfortunately pronounced dead by the Rush County Coroner.
Police have not yet provided any possible reasons for her death. They simply say “the investigation is ongoing.”
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine