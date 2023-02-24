IFD: Infant Critically Injured, 2 Dogs Killed in House Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An infant was critically injured Friday afternoon in an east side house fire that also killed two dogs.

An Indianapolis Fire Department statement said the 10-month-old child had to be resuscitated at the scene after being found in an upstairs bedroom.

The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon.

The IFD statement did not list the child’s specific injuries.

The fire occurred in the 500 block of N. Hamilton Avenue in a home that had converted into a duplex.

According to WISH-TV, the fire started in a first-floor living room, but have not publicly identified the cause.

At least five people were in the home at the time, including the child’s mother and three other children.

One firefighter sustained what a spokesperson called a “slight injury” and was also taken to the hospital.