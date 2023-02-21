Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.-Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman and radio host Joe Staysniak was arrested Tuesday morning.

Staysniak was arrested in Brownsburg and booked into the Hendricks County Jail just before 2 am.

Initially the charges were intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation, and domestic battery, but the domestic battery and gun charges were dropped.

He’s now facing one count of felony strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

The probable cause affidavit says the victims in the incident were a member of the Staysniak family and another person.

Police say Staysniak approached a vehicle on his property after a neighbor said the vehicle was “suspicious.” Police say he then pulled one of the people in the vehicle out by the hood of his sweatshirt. Police say he punched both occupants and showed a handgun.

One of the victims in the vehicle said Staysniak pressed the gun against the side of his face. Two no contact orders have been issued in the case.

Staysniak played in 63 career games in the NFL. During his career, he played for the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals.

Staysniak played for the Colts from 1992-1995.

Staysniak also was a radio host for more than two decades. He worked for the talk radio stations WIBC and WFNI in Indianapolis until August 2021.