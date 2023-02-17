Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away

DELPHI, Ind. — If you’re waiting for answers in the Delphi murders case, you may have to wait much longer than originally thought.

The legal team for murder suspect Richard Allen met with Special Judge Fran Gull Friday to discuss rescheduling Allen’s bail hearing and possibly the trial start date. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office supported that motion as well.

The bail hearing, originally scheduled for Friday, February 17th, has been scheduled for Thursday, June 15th. Allen’s defense team asked for more time to form a case because of the large amount of evidence they’ve received in discovery.

During the meeting, one member of Allen’s legal team said it would be “shocking” if the trial actually started before the end of this year. The trial date was originally scheduled for March 20th. Judge Gull has not yet ruled on a new trial date.

For now, all parties involved in the case cannot talk, as they’re under a permanent gag order.

Richard Allen was arrested in October of 2022, charged with two counts of murder for the 2017 deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Police believe Allen is the man in the “down the hill” video. Clothing and a car found at Allen’s home also match the clothing worn by the suspect and a car spotted at the Monon High Bridge – that from the probable cause affidavit.