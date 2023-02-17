Student Found with Gun at a High School in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — On Friday, a student at North Side High School brought a gun to school, prompting an investigation by Fort Wayne Police. According to a letter sent to North Side families by Principal Dave West, the student was immediately found and isolated, and made no threats or indication of harm towards anyone in the building.
Police were called to the school around 10:20 a.m. after receiving reports that a student had a gun inside the building. The student is now in police custody, and the incident is being addressed according to the Fort Wayne Community Schools Code of Conduct.
In the letter, Principal West expressed his appreciation for the quick reactions of staff members and police officers, and reassured families that the school takes the safety of students and staff seriously:
Dear North Side Families:
I am writing to let you know of a situation that occurred at school this morning and of the steps that were taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
Administrators became aware that a student was in possession of a gun. The student was immediately found and isolated and police called to assist. The student made no threats and did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the school building.
I appreciate the quick reaction of staff members and police officers. We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing this situation.
As always, please remind your child that if they see or hear anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable or if you hear or have information, please immediately report it to school officials or the police department. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school office at 467-2800. Thank you for your continued support.
Principle West