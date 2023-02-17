Student Found with Gun at a High School in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — On Friday, a student at North Side High School brought a gun to school, prompting an investigation by Fort Wayne Police. According to a letter sent to North Side families by Principal Dave West, the student was immediately found and isolated, and made no threats or indication of harm towards anyone in the building.

Police were called to the school around 10:20 a.m. after receiving reports that a student had a gun inside the building. The student is now in police custody, and the incident is being addressed according to the Fort Wayne Community Schools Code of Conduct.

In the letter, Principal West expressed his appreciation for the quick reactions of staff members and police officers, and reassured families that the school takes the safety of students and staff seriously: