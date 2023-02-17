Police Foot Chase in Sullivan, Man Apprehended

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday evening, law enforcement officers in Hymera, Indiana pursued a suspect, identified as Dustin B. McKim, aged 43 and a resident of Sullivan. McKim was eventually apprehended and arrested without bond for various charges.

The incident began when a trooper conducting a traffic stop on State Road 48 noticed McKim driving past him. As the trooper was aware of active warrants for McKim’s arrest, he promptly pursued and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. However, McKim drove for another mile through Hymera’s streets before coming to an abrupt halt and attempting to flee on foot.

Despite loud verbal commands from the trooper, McKim continued to run and evade capture by cutting through several yards. Additional law enforcement personnel from various departments arrived on the scene to assist in the search, including the Putnamville State Police Post, Department of Natural Resources, Jasonville Police Department, Farmersburg Police Department, and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

With the aid of a K-9 and a thermal imaging drone, law enforcement officers eventually located McKim hiding in some bushes and immediately took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that McKim exhibited signs of impairment, and he failed a certified test that he agreed to take.

McKim now faces preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, a Class A Misdemeanor, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class C Misdemeanor, Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Conversion, a Felony 5 (warrant). He is currently being held without bond at the Sullivan County Jail.