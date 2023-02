VALPARAISO, Ind.–First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso February 17.

The First Lady’s Office at the White House said Biden would be in Valparaiso “to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.”

Additional details about the time, location and public access to the first lady’s Valparaiso event are supposed to be released at a later time.