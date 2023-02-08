Hoosier Leaders Respond to the State of the Union Address

STATEWIDE — President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Address Tuesday evening, tackling topics such as immigration reform, Social Security, and more. Since then, Hoosier leaders have been responding to his speech.

Many Republican leaders believe that President Biden is not leading the country in the right direction, citing inflation, higher gas prices, and other challenges that have faced the nation in recent months.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence Tweeted numerous thoughts about the State of the Union and President Biden’s leadership. He listed examples of “Joe Biden’s failed leadership at home” and “Joe Biden’s failed leadership abroad,” which included increased crime, an “all-encompassing left-wing culture war on American values,” and the “disastrous” removal of troops from Afghanistan.

Pence summarized his feelings by saying, “It is time for new Republican leadership to get our Nation back to the strength and prosperity we had under the Trump-Pence Administration.”

His brother, Congressman Greg Pence, seemed to agree with the former VP. He released a statement after the Address in which he made his opinions about the current Administration abundantly clear. He said, “Tonight, we heard the President once again lay blame with Republicans or use the Swamp’s sleight of hand to disguise the many failings of this Administration.”

Congressmen Jim Banks, Dr. Larry Bucshon, Jim Baird, and Rudy Yakym said more of the same. They mentioned high prices and concerns about the President’s presence on the international stage, with Congressmen Baird and Yakym also bringing the so-called “Chinese Spy Balloon” into the conversation. Congresswoman Erin Houchin seemed to be largely in agreement with them.

Senator Mike Braun expressed similar sentiments, Tweeting numerous messages within a short span of time. In these messages, he commented on various drug crises in the United States and the importance of securing the border. He also emphasized his issues with economic challenges such as federal spending and the national debt.

However, not all Hoosier leaders were opposed to President Biden’s speech, or the efforts he cited in it.

Representative André Carson referenced some of the Administration’s successes, such as the creation of millions of jobs and putting a cap on insulin costs for those on Medicare. He Tweeted, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican. We can all work together to get the job done.”

Current Secretary of Transportation and former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg was equally hopeful. He Tweeted, “We’ll build on this historic progress and finish the job so that no one is left behind.” He also praised the President for his Address, especially admiring his description of “so many wins from two years, many of them bipartisan.”

President Biden took the job in 2021 after a victory over former President Donald Trump. His time in office has been fraught with controversy, as Democrats and Republicans have often been at odds in regard to legislation. However, he remains hopeful, intending to achieve more of his vision for the country before his tenure ends.