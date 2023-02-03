Hoosiers Respond to ‘Chinese Spy Balloon’

WASHINGTON — You might have heard about the so-called “Chinese Spy Balloon” that was seen over Montana Thursday.

Lawmakers around the country have been responding to this news on a variety of platforms. Many Hoosier leaders have posted their feelings about the balloon on Twitter.

Hoosier Senator Todd Young Tweeted Friday, “The spy balloon is another test by the Chinese Communist Party. This blatant violation of American airspace is a demonstration of the CCP’s reach and the threat it poses to us here at home.”

Congressman Rudy Yakym echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The CCP is the greatest threat of our time. Their spy balloon is a violation of our sovereignty and a test of our resolve. President Biden must respond immediately.”

Representative Jim Banks used the balloon’s appearance to also make a dig at the Biden Administration, writing, “What’s higher? Inflation or the CCP balloon Joe Biden has allowed to remain in our airspace?”

Hoosier Democratic Representatives seem to be quieter about the incident on social media than their Republican counterparts, who are advocating for a stronger response from the United States.

Chinese officials are saying the balloon is mostly a tool for meteorological research, but the Pentagon has said the U.S. government is monitoring it “closely.”

The U.S. has decided against military action at this time, including any effort to “shoot down” the balloon, which former President Donald Trump and former VP Mike Pence encouraged. The Biden Administration believes the risk to civilians is too great to warrant such a step.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to visit China, but that visit has been postponed in light of recent events. However, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence does not agree with this decision.