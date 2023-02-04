NTSB: ‘No Mechanical Malfunctions’ Before South Side Plane Crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators said they have no found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions before a fatal plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis in January.

The plane crashed Jan. 24 into train tracks just south of the University of Indianapolis, killing the pilot, Shane Pennington II, 20.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the crash, released this week, said the plane, a Cirrus SR20, crashed about 13 minutes after takeoff from Indianapolis Executive Airport. The Boone County airport is west of Westfield and north of Zionsville.

“The airplane damage was consistent with a high angle and high energy impact with terrain,” the report said. “Postaccident examination of the airplane revealed no mechanical malfunctions that would

have precluded normal operations.”

Federal investigators said there were no witnesses to the crash, but it was captured by a nearby doorbell camera.

The preliminary report did not list a potential cause for the crash.

NTSB investigations into fatal plane crashes typically take from 12-18 months to complete.