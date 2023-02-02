Man Shot On Front Porch Of Home Northwest Of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A person killed in a shooting on the northwest side of downtown early this morning.

It was around 4:00 am when IMPD officers were called to a home in the Riverside Park neighborhood along 26th street near Harding. It was on the way to the scene that dispatchers informed police that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house.

Officers arrived and found a man shot to death outside the front door of the home. Detectives say the person responsible for the shooting is cooperating with detectives and there is no one else involved.

So far it’s not clear if any arrest has or will be made.