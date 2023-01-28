Hoosier Leaders Talk About Tyre Nichols

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier leaders have been responding since body cam footage of the police brutality against Tyre Nichols was made public Friday.

Around the country, protests have been sparked by the videos. However, Nichols’ family has called for peace.

The man was only 29 years old when he was attacked by five police officers in Memphis, who were eventually fired and now face criminal charges. He was taken to the hospital on January 7th, where he died just a few days later.

Responses from Hoosier leaders have been similar in their criticisms of the violence, their concerns for the Nichols family, and their dismay at the ultimately fatal brutality.

Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison of the Indy Ten Point Coalition posted multiple messages as part of a thread on Twitter. He wrote, “Now is the time for us to have a conversation with each other in Black America, & discuss honestly the external & internal factors that have caused this self-hatred & the devaluing of black lives by too many in our community.”

The Reverend also made it clear how disturbed he was by the brutality, and how essential it is for racial violence across the country to be addressed.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor released a statement, saying, “As a police officer and parent, I am angered and horrified by the beating death of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis Police officers. There is no place for this in our profession or in our society.” He later said that the actions of the officers involved are not representative of those of the majority of officers around the country.

Indy mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford also posted a lengthy thread to one of her Twitter pages. Like most, she voiced her support for the Nichols family and her desire to see justice prevail.

She concluded her thread by writing, “While I’m a proud advocate for the First Amendment, it’s my hope that demonstrations in Indianapolis and throughout the nation remain safe and peaceful for everyone involved.”

*Note: If the footage has disturbed you and you are struggling with mental health, considering checking out the list of therapists found here. Other resources include school counselors, religious leaders, and family members.*

*You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or by dialing 9-8-8. Learn more here.*