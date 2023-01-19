HMD Motorsports Buys Old Marsh Grocery Store For New HQ

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — What used to be a Marsh grocery store in Brownsburg will soon turn into a facility to house a racing team.

HMD Motorsports, the Indy NXT Series team supported by Dale Coyne Racing, has bought the old grocery store with the purpose of making it the team’s new HQ. The store along State Road 136 near Hornaday Road was one of 11 stores that Kroger bought back in 2017, but decided not to keep the store open.

Kroger has owned the building since then letting it sit empty. It’s unclear how much HMD Motorsports paid Kroger for the building.

The sale comes at just the right time for HMD who say they have outgrown their current HQ.

“Now we are at a point where we don’t have room for the cars themselves let alone to work on them and work on our equipment, store everything so we really needed a bigger better space,” said Jody Strutz, assistant team manager with HMD Motorsports.

The team won the Indy Lights Championship with Linus Lundqvist in 2022.

As part of the team’s growth, HMD Motorsports dipped its toe into the waters of IndyCar partnering with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022 to field David Malukas in the NTT IndyCar Series. They once again plan to partner with DCR for 2023 for Malukas’ ride.

In the Indy NXT Series (formerly Indy Lights) HMD will have two young up-and-coming drivers, one of which is Josh Pierson. The other is Ernie Francis, Jr who will drive for the team in a partnership with Force Indy.

Force Indy is an African-American-owned racing team with the goal of giving opportunities to black racing drivers to move up in open-wheel racing.